FATE/STAY NIGHT Film Goes Big With Freebies At Showings
Coming up, there will be some really impressive gifts for the first lucky theatergoers to pick them up: film strips and a special film retrospective book by franchise creator Kinoko Nasu. From sketch cards to exclusive art of main girl Sakura as, like, everyone, fans can potentially walk away with new swag every time they see the movie. A smart move on the producers' part.
The two film strips down below will be available as gifts for the sixth and eighth weeks, respectively.
Week 7's commentary book features art and screenshots from the film, as well as commentary from Nasu and others engaged in the creation of the Fate/ series.
Fate/Stay Night Heavens Feel Synopsis: The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought. 10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City. Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu’s dying wish.
