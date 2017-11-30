FATE/STAY NIGHT [Heavens Feel] THE MOVIE Tops 1.35 Billion Yen And Announced 30 New Theaters

Thanks to the very successful box office result, 30 new theaters are set to be added from December 16! Read on after the jump to get the full details!

The first chapter of the trilogy anime film adaptation based on the third route of Type-Moon's visual novel Fate/stay night featuring Sakura Matou, opened in 128 theaters across Japan on October 14. The Ufotable-animated film earned a massive 413,030,840 yen (about 3.68 million US dollars) on 247,509 admissions in its first weekend, becoming the top-grossing film of the week. It was confirmed yesterday that Fate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] THE MOVIE had earned over 1.35 billion yen (about 12 million US dollars) with the 900,000 ticket sales total from its six-week domestic run.



hanks to the very successful box office result, 30 new theaters are set to be added from December 16, and a memorial portrait newly-drawn by director Tomonori Sudo will be also distributed to the theatergoers from the same day. The film is expected to surpass 2 billion yen by the end of its run. The second chapter Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] II.lost butterfly is scheduled to be released in 2018.







Fate/Stay Night Heavens Feel Synopsis: The boy wished to protect the girl. That was his thought. 10 years after the Holy Grail War—a battle waged by Masters and Servants over the wish-granting container, the Holy Grail—another war breaks out in Fuyuki City. Shirou Emiya—the adopted son of Kiritsugu Emiya, a participant of the previous Holy Grail War—resolves to fight, carrying out Kiritsugu’s dying wish.

