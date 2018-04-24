FATE/STAY NIGHT [HEAVEN'S FEEL] Will Be Headed To American Theaters

Saber - Kari Wahlgren

With some of the most beautifully constructed fight scenes to ever cross the medium of anime, many US fans of thefranchise will be able to enjoy some of the most exciting fights on the big screen this summer!andare joining forces to bring us; the latest film in the franchise, to show in US cinemas. For only a two day engagement, the movie will be showing on June 5th and June 7th of this year at 7:30 local time. Starting May 4th you can purchase the tickets on thewebsite.With the this being the first part in the Presage Flower trilogy the English cast is also incredibly extensive. The cast members for the dub include:

Shirou Emiya - Bryce Papenbrook

Rin Tohsaka - Mela Lee

Shinji Matou - Kyle McCarley

Archer - Kaiji Tang

Kirei Kotomine - Crispin Freeman

Sakura Matou - Cristina Vee



There was also a synopsis to the film that goes as follows: "Based on the wildly popular Fate franchise that gave anime fans “Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works],” “Fate/Zero” and the hit mobile game “Fate/Grand Order,” the first film in this movie trilogy explodes with epic action and heart-wrenching drama, tied together by original author Kinoko Nasu’s unique storytelling and otherworldly cast of characters. For the first time ever, moviegoers will experience the film’s English dub along with the despair, romance and terrifying secrets of the Holy Grail War with protagonist Shirou Emiya in the first chapter of this high-stakes trilogy."



With the new film so close to the release date, is this one you will be buying a ticket for? Sound off below! Fate/Stay Night [Heaven's Feel] I.presage flower releases on select nights this June 5th and 7th.





