FIRE FORCE Anime Previews the Upcoming Haijima Arc in New PV

As the second season Fire Force blazes into the Fall season, a new promotional video gives fans a sneakpeak into the upcoming Hajiima Industries Arc. The PV also previews the new opening song 'Torch of Liberty' by KANA-BOON and PELICAN FANCLUB's 'Desire" as the ending song.
The official website also revealed a new promotional visual giving fans a taste of the new characters joining the returning cast in the upcoming story arc.
The first season of the Fire Force anime premiered in July 2019 with a twenty-four episode run. Its second season picked things back up in July 2020 and will also have twenty-four episodes. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation are simulcasting the series, with Funimation streaming an English dub. Toonami also picked up the series for its programing block in July 2019 to February 2020 and will return on October 24, 2020, with the second season.
Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze. - Crunchyroll
