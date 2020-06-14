FIRE FORCE: New Character Trailer Of Scop And Yata Released For Season 2

The new season of Fire Force is barreling to screens, this year. With new characters being revealed, hit the jump to check out the character trailer for this new season! The newest being Scop and Yata!

Coming off of the success of Soul Eater, Atsushi Ohkubo launched a brand new series called Fire Force, in 2015. The series told a unique story where spontaneous human combustion meant that the people who succumbed to it, were possessed by demons that loved to watch the world burn; enter Shinra and the Fire Force.

The Fire Force is a group of spiritual firefighters with skillsets that consist of pyrokinetics, magic, and engineering. Shinra is the newest and potentially most powerful member. Not long after the manga's release, an anime was later greenlit.

In the summer heat of 2019, the anime adaption of Fire Force released from David Animation. The first season was written by Yuki Yasa and written by Yamato Haijima. The first season ran for 24 episodes and was a hit upon release. As the show began to rocket to success, a second season was later announced!

As the second season approaches its release, now written and directed by Tatsuma Minakawa, brand new character releases were announced! Some of the new reveals include Ogun Montgomery and Pan Ko Paat. The most recent character reveal is of the mole Scop and crow Yata, as voiced by Kentaro Ito and Sho Hayami, respectively.

With the new season on its way, it's safe to assume more characters will be revealed! Make sure to watch the latest character trailer, and we would've to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out.



The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Fire Force season two is coming this July!