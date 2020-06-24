FIRE FORCE: New Trailer For The Series' Second Season Has Begun Streaming

As the highly anticipated second season to Fire Force approaches its premiere, another new trailer has begun to stream! Hit the jump to take a look at some of the series' new characters!

Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force is one of the newest manga series to be published in recent years. Initially released in 2015, in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, the series takes the concept of firefighters and gives them a more spiritual flair.

Instead of fighting traditional fires, the Fire Force hits the streets pyrokinesis, weapons, and spiritualism to rid their city of demons who possess their inhabitants through human combustion. The series has been Ohkubo's second hit, after Soul Eater and continues to release more volumes of the manga.

The series has also released an anime that has already completed its first season. The anime premiered in July of 2019 and ran for 24 episodes. The franchise also has a stage play coming later this year!

For right now, however, with new director Tatsuma Minamikawa at the helm, the series is gearing up for the release of its second season. Promising bigger action and new characters, the season has recently begun streaming a brand new trailer to show off the newcomers to the series.

The new trailer also has an English subtitled version that can be viewed through Crunchyroll and Funimation. Make sure to check out the latest video and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Fire Force is set to premiere on July 3rd!