FIRE FORCE: New Trailer Reveals Brand New Character

The second season of Fire Force is coming, and with that a crew of new characters and trailers. Hit the jump to check out the reveal for Pan Ko Paat!

Atsushi Ohkubo, the creator of Soul Eater, released the manga series Fire Force, in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, in 2015. The series tells the story of a world where spontaneous human combustion creates a chance for fire creatures to take over humans and wreck havoc on the world. Due to this, a crew of highly trained combatants are dispatched to defeat them. As a new version of "firefighters" members of Fire Force use magic, tools and pyrokinesis to defeat their enemies. The series follows the main character, Shinra, as he joins one of these teams.

The manga has been a massive hit upon release, with 23 volumes released, and has launched an amazing anime that has completed its first season. The series has streamed on multiple streaming sites and has even gotten a western premiere on the Toonami programming block, on Adult Swim. After its first season, the second was an inevitability and has been in production since. Now, the season is gearing up for a summer release and has revealed some new characters that will be coming to the series.

One of the new characters, voiced by Daisuke Ono, is Pan Ko Paat. Paat acts as the captain of Fire Force Company 4. He was also Shinra and Arthur's instructor and loves to use the whistle hanging around his neck. For a tast of what to expect, a new promo was revealed showcasing the new character. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new season? Curious about the new character? We would love to hear your thoughts! Fire Force season 2 is set to release this July!