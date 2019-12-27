FIRE FORCE: Second Season Announced With New Visual
Atsushi Okubo's hit new series, Fire Force, has already had a successful first season that adapted the first chapters of the manga. As the sesoans drew to a close, many fans were left wondering if there would be a second season greenlit and if so, when? Well now fans will wonder no longer as the second season has officially set off the first spark! The announcement comes with a brand new visual that can be seen below!
Expect to see the second season adapting the Netherworld arc, where we will see the heroes of company 8 take on the white hoods. Excited for the new season? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fire Force season 2 is set to return in 2020!
