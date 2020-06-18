FIRE FORCE: The Long Awaited Premiere Date For Season 2 Has Been Revealed

After new character teases and tons of trailers, Fire Force season 2 has finally released its summer release date! Hit the jump to learn more about the highly anticipated return of Fire Force!

Fire Force is the creation of Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ohkubo. The series is set in a world plagued by demons who possess people through spontaneous human combustion. Tokyo does its best to stay protected with the aid of the Fire Force. These spiritual firefighters, with the help of newcomer Shinra, take on the demonic presence with bravery that chills the bones of the hell demons.

The manga initially released back in 2015, in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and have run for 23 volumes, so far. The success of the manga ended up spawning an equally successful anime series, released by David Production, in 2019.

The success of the first season put the second season in high demand and with new director Tatsuma Minamikawa; made the new season a reality. With the rest of the cast and staff returning, the second season promises to adapt some of the series' most exciting moments nad also plans to adapt some new characters like Pan Ko Paat.

For the past few months, as new trailers and news were being revealed, a specific release date had not been set; aside from a July release. However, thanks to the series' official Twitter account. The release date has finally been set for the beginning of July!

With a date officially set, its time for fans to gear up and get ready to enter the inferno again! Make sure to share your thoughts on the series and the upcoming second season in the comments!

Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash!

Fire Force season 2 is premiering on July 3rd!