First Official Teaser Trailer For BLACK CLOVER Released

The anime adaptation of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover shonen manga from Studio Pierrot will air this fall and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll . It's the latter who's provided us with a teaser for the upcoming series [Note: The video may be region blocked in the Middle East and Asia].The footage should relax fans that were worried about the transition from Xebec to Pierrot but there are still those worried that Black Clover will have a ton of filler episodes based on Pierrot's handling of the recent Twin Star Exorcist anime adaptation. We'll have to wait for word on an episode count to learn whether the series will be padded out or if the plan is for a strict manga adaptation that follows the source material.