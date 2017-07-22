First Official Teaser Trailer For BLACK CLOVER Released
The anime adaptation of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover shonen manga from Studio Pierrot will air this fall and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll. It's the latter who's provided us with a teaser for the upcoming series [Note: The video may be region blocked in the Middle East and Asia].
The footage should relax fans that were worried about the transition from Xebec to Pierrot but there are still those worried that Black Clover will have a ton of filler episodes based on Pierrot's handling of the recent Twin Star Exorcist anime adaptation. We'll have to wait for word on an episode count to learn whether the series will be padded out or if the plan is for a strict manga adaptation that follows the source material.
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
