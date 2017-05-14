First Trailer For The DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Live-Action Movie Released

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K (Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan ).



It seems Nendou's butt-chin and all are making the leap from manga page to live-action screen as seen in the first teaser trailer for(Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan ).If you're unfamiliar with the title, Japanese manga readers voted the title to a fourth place finish in Shonen Jump's poll to find its next big shonen series. Funimation aired a simul-dub of the series as it aired in Japan. Shorts were released throughout the week and then assembled for a full-episode on Sunday. J.C. Staff and Egg firm combined forces to produce th series, which consisted of 120 five-minute shorts which in turn, yielded 24 compilation episodes. The gag manga follows Kusuo Saiki, a teenager with a vast array of psychic abilities who just wants to live a normal life. Unfortunately his abilities do come with a few drawbacks, such as being unable to avoid spoilers for his favorite TV show. Then there's also his unusual family and equally unusual classmates at PK Academy.



SERIES DESCRIPTION

To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.



Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.