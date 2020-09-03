FLY ME TO THE MOON Comedy Manga To Receive Anime Adaptation This Fall
Kenjiro Hata's Fly Me to the Moon manga series will be receiving an anime adaptation that will launch in October. The news was confirmed via the official Shogakukan Comic (the manga magazine where the series is published) Twitter account. The series actually already has a strong North American following (thanks to scanlations). Viz Media will be releasing an official English-language version around the same time that the anime launches.
Hayate the Combat Butler mangaka Kenjirō Hata's is back with another comedy series, Fly Me to the Moon (Tonikaku Kawaii). The ongoing comedy manga will receive an anime adaptation this Fall.
Fly Me to the Moon, follows a teenage boy named Nasa, who meets a beautiful girl at his high school entrance exam. She agrees to go out with him but only if they get married. Years later, after Nasa is forced to get a job instead of going to high school, he encounters that same girl and the two end up getting married. It's thought that the series is partially inspired by Hata's own marriage to voice actress Masumi Asano. The two wed in 2018.
Hata, a noted martial artist, wrapped up his popular Hayate the Combat Butler manga series in 2017 after a 13-year, 52 volume run.
Expect details on the staff and voice cast to follow in the coming weeks.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]