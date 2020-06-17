FOOD WARS! THE FIFTH PLATE: A New Teaser Was Released To Celebrate The Return Of The Series

Food Wars! The Fifth Plate has finally returned after its hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, a new trailer has been released to celebrate the return! Hit the up to check it out!

In 2012, writer Yuko Tsukuda and artist Shun Saeki brought the manga, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma to readers. The series tells the story of a young man who joins a culinary academy and, with his skills, competes with other cooks to be the best in what's probably the most intense cooking anime ever to be served.

The success of the manga series later created an anime series that has been developed by J.C. Staff and released back in 2015. The anime follows the same story as the original manga, which ended last year, and has now completed four full seasons!

The fifth season of the series, titled Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate. The season continues the journey of Soma during his culinary exploits as he strives to be the best chef he can be. The season initially premiered in April but did not last long due to the state of the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic began to make its way through Japan, which, much like in the rest of the world, forced companies and projects to close their doors and put things on hiatus. This also included multiple anime and manga, like the most recent season of Food Wars!

Thankfully, the hiatus won't last long after a recent announcement from the series' official website states that the fifth season of Food Wars! is now back on track! As of now, the series is set to premiere this July! To announce this return, a brand new promo has been released!

With the new season back on track, its time to continue the intense world of culinary arts! Make sure to check out the new promo and share your thoughts on the reveal in the usual spot!

With his father's recommendation, he decides to enroll into “Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute”, a school for the most elites of the culinary world.

During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles.

Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council.

In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame.

However, there's been a change to this year's system and themes are all out of ordinary!

There's spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow!

Where will the “BLUE” lead them!?

The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate returns to the small screen on July 3rd!