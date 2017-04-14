Related Headlines

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 2: The Titans Are Coming In The Opening Theme! Check out the opening Attack on Titan theme seaons two theme song trailer and be sure to let us know what you think as the titans roll from town to town!

FREEBIE FRIDAY: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya & Nagato Yuki-Chan Blu-Ray! AnimeMojo is at is again with another giveaway! We are giving away The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya & The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-Chan on Blu-Ray! Hit the jump, check out how to enter and get better odds!