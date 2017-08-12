FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: New Trailer Shows The Characters In 8-Bit RPG World

In celebration for taking the number one spot in it's opening weekend at the box office, the official website of the film has released a new web-only trailer! The trailer is only a short 60 seconds long, featuring its characters recreated in a world inspired by a nationally popular 8-bit RPG. You can check it out down below!







Fullmetal Alchemist opened in Japan on December 1 and earned 373 million yen on 300,000 admissions and secured first place in the box office on its first three-day run. Here is the official trailer down below for your viewing pleasure!







Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.

