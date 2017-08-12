FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: New Trailer Shows The Characters In 8-Bit RPG World
In celebration for taking the number one spot in it's opening weekend at the box office, the official website of the film has released a new web-only trailer! The trailer is only a short 60 seconds long, featuring its characters recreated in a world inspired by a nationally popular 8-bit RPG. You can check it out down below!
In celebration for taking the number one spot in it's opening weekend at the box office, the official website of the film has released a new web-only trailer!
Fullmetal Alchemist opened in Japan on December 1 and earned 373 million yen on 300,000 admissions and secured first place in the box office on its first three-day run. Here is the official trailer down below for your viewing pleasure!
Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]