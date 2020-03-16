Funimation Adds SHACHIBATO! PRESIDENT, IT'S TIME FOR BATTLE! To Its Spring Lineup

Don't look now but there's another isekai anime on the way! This time, Funimation will be streaming an adaptation of the Japanese mobile RPG Shachō, Battle no Jikan Desu! as part of the spring 2020 season.

Funimation has announced that they're adding an anime adaptation of the smartphone RPG Shachibato! President, It’s Time for Battle! The streaming platform will be offering both a subbed and dubbed version this spring. According to Crunchyroll, the series will premiere on April 05. Studio C2C is handling the adaptation with Hiroki Ikeshita (Harukana Recieve) directing from a script written by Kenta Ihara (Saga of Tanya the Evil, Cautious Hero). Kemono Friends character designer and mangaka Mine Yoshizaki designed the characters for the game. However, Keisuke Watanabe provided character designs for the anime version of the characters.

Kadokawa published the mobile game from Preapp Partners and Deluxe Games last October. Shachibato! is a free-to-play mobile game supported with microtransactions.

The game takes place in the fictional city of Gatepia, where a mysterious gate exists that scientists use as an energy source titled Kirakuri. The procurement of Kirkauri has become a corporate battle and the Kibo Company is aiming to rise to the top. Led by the new president, Minato, Kibo assembles a talented crew in an effort to become the greatest fantasy adventuring company ever!

A teaser trailer (which you can check out below) for the series was released back in January.