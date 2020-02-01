 GRANBLUE FANTASY: THE ANIMATION's Special Episode Visual Art And Broadcasting Details Revealed
New information has been announced regarding the upcoming bonus TV episode that focuses on Djeeta and her companions. Hit the jump to check out the new visual art as well as more details about the episode!

Griffin Best | 1/2/2020
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Crunchyroll News
A few new details have emerged regarding the upcoming special episode for Granblue Fantasy: The Animation! A new key visual, new cast information, as well as the Japanese broadcast details! The special episode is officialy titled Granblue Fantasy: The Animation Season 2 Djeeta Chapter:Extra 1 "Just One More Journey". The episode will focus on Djeeta and her companions adventures. Check out the official visual and details down below:


The cast for the episode will include:
  • Hisako Kanemoto voicing as Djeeta.
  • Kana Hanazawa voicing as Zeta.
  • And Aya Hirano voicing as Beatrix.
It has been announced that the special episode will debut on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma Television, BS11, AbemaTV and other stations at the 12:00am JST time slot on March 23rd of 2020!

What are your thoughts on the announcements? Are you excited for the special episode? Are you a fan of Granblue Fantasy? What other shows are your excited for this year? Let us know your answers by leaving us a comment in the box down below!
