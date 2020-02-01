GRANBLUE FANTASY: THE ANIMATION's Special Episode Visual Art And Broadcasting Details Revealed
A few new details have emerged regarding the upcoming special episode for Granblue Fantasy: The Animation! A new key visual, new cast information, as well as the Japanese broadcast details! The special episode is officialy titled Granblue Fantasy: The Animation Season 2 Djeeta Chapter:Extra 1 "Just One More Journey". The episode will focus on Djeeta and her companions adventures. Check out the official visual and details down below:
New information has been announced regarding the upcoming bonus TV episode that focuses on Djeeta and her companions. Hit the jump to check out the new visual art as well as more details about the episode!
The cast for the episode will include:
-
Hisako Kanemoto voicing as Djeeta.
-
Kana Hanazawa voicing as Zeta.
It has been announced that the special episode will debut on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma Television, BS11, AbemaTV and other stations at the 12:00am JST time slot on March 23rd of 2020!
-
And Aya Hirano voicing as Beatrix.
What are your thoughts on the announcements? Are you excited for the special episode? Are you a fan of Granblue Fantasy? What other shows are your excited for this year? Let us know your answers by leaving us a comment in the box down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]