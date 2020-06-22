GUARDIAN OF THE WITCH: Manga series Announces Conclusion To Its Short Run Approaching

After a short run that began this past winter, Guardian of the Witch has announced that its series has concluded. Hit the jump for more info on what this means for the future of the series!

This past year, Asahi Sakano launched the shonen series, Guardian of the Witch, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Manga has never been a stranger to the world of fantasy and knights, yet this new series managed to reinvent the wheel, in a way, by bringing in unique and stunning visuals and an eye-popping color palette.

The manga series was a hit after its release, being serialized in English, digitally, thanks to Viz Media and MANGA Plus. The book, however, has never had an anime series that released after its release; but that doesn't mean the idea is entirely off the table.

In a recent reveal from Weekly Shonen Jump, after a short 19 chapters and less than a year in publication, the series announced that it has concluded. On top of the series never being canceled, the manga managed never to stray off course and built a strong fanbase from that.

As of now, the series has only released its first volume, yet the second and final volume will be coming this August. With the series concluding, the manga makes for the perfect quick read. Make sure to share your thoughts on the conclusion in the comments section!

In a world full of Evils, humanity's only hope is the inhuman power of the witches. The city of Berne is on the frontline of the demons and there to protect it is the witch Manasfa and the kingdom's strongest knight Fafner. But what cruel fate awaits these two? A dark fantasy story featuring witches and knights begins now!

Guardian of the Witch will release its final volume on August 4th!