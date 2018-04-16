GUNDAM 00 Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Sequel Anime Announcement
There have been many big announcements for the Gundam 00 series this past week, with the announcement of a stage play adaptation and others at the Gundam 00 Festival 10 Re:vision event, they have also announced other big plans to celebrate the anime's 10th anniversary. One of the biggest among them is a new anime sequel project, with director Seiji Mizushima (Fullmetal Alchemist, Shaman King) confirming his involvement with the sequel.
In addition to the previous announcements for the Gundam 00 series, there has been yet another big announcement of a sequel anime series being announced!
While there have been no farther details then that, the Ikebukuro branch of retail chain Animate reported on Twitter that the project is a sequel to the original Gundam 00 anime which is great news for fans. Check out the official tweet down below:
Sunrise's Gundam 00 series first debuted in 2007, with the second season coming to an end in 2009, followed by a sequel film in 2010. Crunchyroll streams the series, and Right Stuf has a Blu-ray and DVD release on the way for fans in July of this year.
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Which announcement has been your favorite so far? Sound off with your thoughts and as always, stay tuned for more anime news!
