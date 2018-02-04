Gundam Build Fighters's Successor GUNDAM BUILD DIVERS Will Be Simulcast On Crunchyroll

Gundam Build Fighters has shared the passions of model kits in a futuristic tournament-style series. Four years later, the next adaptation has been announced and will be simulcasted on Crunchyroll.

The action-packed, gunpla (gundam models) anime continues with the successor Gundam Build Divers! This series deals with a new online network by the name of Gunpla Battle Nexus Online (GBN), in which players (known as Divers) will complete missions in a cyberspace virtual environment. Many familiar mobile suits, in addition to new ones, will be highlighted in this series. The first episode will be aired on Crunchyroll at 3 am Pacific Time.









Synopsis:



Riku Mikami, a middle school student, has always admired the Diver champion Kyoya Kujo.Desiring to create a team to participate in the Divers tournaments, Riku and his friend Yukio Hidaka recruit their fellow classmate Momoka Yashiro. As they proceed on to their dreams of becoming champion Divers, they are met with challenges, mysteries, and more. Just who is the girl by the name of Sarah? How must they challenge the Mass-Divers who disrupt the game with break decals?



Watch as a team of middle schoolers make their way up in the gunpla game community despite the odds!





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE