GUNSMITH CATS Kickstarter From AnimEigo To Launch Next Week

If you head over to the official AnimEigo website right now, you'll see a countdown for the launch of the Gunsmith Cats KickStarter campaign.AnimEigo is a North American anime license holder and distributor that specializes in older titles that are difficult to acquire. They generally release their titles on DVD but a special KickStarter Campaign will be launched for GunSmith Cats. The company acquired the rights to Gunsmith Cats back in December 2017.You can click here to see a preview of the Kickstarter , which will go live in 5 days.