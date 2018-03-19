GUNSMITH CATS Kickstarter From AnimEigo To Launch Next Week
If you head over to the official AnimEigo website right now, you'll see a countdown for the launch of the Gunsmith Cats KickStarter campaign.
It was recently revealed that the upcoming blu-ray release of Gunsmith Cats would include a special anime short that would debut at Chicago's Anime Central this May.
AnimEigo is a North American anime license holder and distributor that specializes in older titles that are difficult to acquire. They generally release their titles on DVD but a special KickStarter Campaign will be launched for GunSmith Cats. The company acquired the rights to Gunsmith Cats back in December 2017.
You can click here to see a preview of the Kickstarter, which will go live in 5 days.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]