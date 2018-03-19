GUNSMITH CATS Kickstarter From AnimEigo To Launch Next Week

Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

It was recently revealed that the upcoming blu-ray release of Gunsmith Cats would include a special anime short that would debut at Chicago's Anime Central this May.

3/19/2018
If you head over to the official AnimEigo website right now, you'll see a countdown for the launch of the Gunsmith Cats KickStarter campaign.  

AnimEigo is a North American anime license holder and distributor that specializes in older titles that are difficult to acquire.  They generally release their titles on DVD but a special KickStarter Campaign will be launched for GunSmith Cats.  The company acquired the rights to Gunsmith Cats back in December 2017.

You can click here to see a preview of the Kickstarter, which will go live in  5 days.
