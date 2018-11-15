HAIKARA-SAN: HERE COMES MISS MODERN PART 2 Shares New English Subtitled Trailer

Writers Waki Yamato (manga) and Kazuhiro Furuhashi's (screenplay) film, Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2 , has shared a new trailer and gives official U.S. release date.

The official Eleven Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 34 second English subtitled trailer for the upcoming anime film Haikara san: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2. The video shows the main relationship the movie will focus on and gives few details when it comes to the story.

Castle Shintoshi is directing the film while Koji Furuhashi is in charge of the screenplay. The character design falls to three people: Hideki Nishimata, Noriko Ito and Noriko Nakamura. The directors of art and photography are Kazuhiro Obata and Akiyama Ryoro, respectively.

Michiru Oshima is in charge of the music and Saori Hayami is producing the theme song called New Morning. Mariya Takeuchi wrote the lyrics and composition as well as the song, Until the End of Dreams. Nippon Animation will animate the project while Warner Bros. movie distributes it.