HAIKYU!!: Manga Series Announces A Brief Hiatus For The Book
Haruichi Furudate's hit volleyball series Haikyu!! is one of the quintessential sports manga series to have come out, since its debut in 2011. The series has even spawned a very successful manga series that premiered in 2014 and has gone up to four seasons, so far. The series has also spawned a stage play, clay-mation short and a series of video games. With the success of the series, it is safe to assume that the end is far from sight for this influential series.
Volleyball manga Haikyu!! has announced that a hiatus will be taken, albeit a brief one. Hit the jump to check out the details on when to expect a return.
Recently, a new piece of new has come out that Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump will be putting the series on a 1- week hiatus. The reason for the hiatus is due to the author dealing with a "sudden illness". This will be putting the series on a bit of an extension as the series has reached its final arc.
Make sure to share your well wishes and thoughts on the series in the comments! Haikyu!! will be making its way back to Shonen Jump on February 17th!
