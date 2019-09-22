HAIKYU!! Season 4 Releases New Key Visual And Announces Subtitle
The Haikyu franchise held a special event in Japan earlier today where details on the upcoming OVA and brand new season were revealed. Click here for details on the OVA.
The fourth season of Production I.G.'s adaptation of Haruichi Furudate's ongoing Haikyu!! manga has released a new poster and revealed that the fourth season will be officially titled Haikyu!! To The Top.
The fourth season will be officially titled Haikyu!! To The Top and will chronicle the Karasuno High School team's journey at Nationals. Season 4 of the anime will premiere during the Winter 2020 anime season in January.
Haruichi Furudate began his ongoing volleyball manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2012. To date, 39 collcted volumes (363 chapters) have been released. Production I.G. has produced three anime seasons based on the manga, totalling 60 episodes- along with 4 previous OVA specials. The first three seasons covered the first 189 manga chapters.
