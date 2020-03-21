HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP: Releases A Brand New Promo Video

Beginning in 2011, the manga series Haikyu!! tells the story of a high school volleyball team as they grow together and face different schools and challengers. The anime series has been running since 2014 and the fourth season of the anime, Haikyu!! To the Top, has been running its fourth season since January.



Recently, a brand new promo for the newest challengers from Inarizaki high school was released. This continues the fourth season before the second cour of the show continues in July of this year. Make sure to check out the brand new promo below!







