Have A Look At The Newest FIRE FORCE Season 2 Poster

FIRE FORCE Second Season is a blast to watch so far, and in the eyes of some, it is even better than the first. With a new arc on the horizon, a new poster has been released, and it looks great.

The second season of Fire Force is up and running right now, so for anyone who has enjoyed the first season, its time to get in. The last episode ended what is called the Fifth Pillar arc, and from what we’ve come to understand, it is a crowd favorite.

Now, the series will now enter the Chinese Penisula arc as several Special Fire Force Company groups along with Shinra come together to gain more information about the Adolla Bursts. The race is now on to find another Adolla Bursts before the White-Clad group can cause another catastrophe.

As expected, the new arc will span several episodes before it comes to an end, and we expect it to be a huge blast based on what we’ve seen before.

Can't wait to see what episodes 7-10 bring. 💪#fireforce pic.twitter.com/fyk1fyQ6bJ — Funimation (@FUNimation) August 7, 2020

We understand that several fan favorites will make the cut for this new arc, and that includes the likes of Ogun Montgomery. You can see him in the newly released poster of Fire Force Season 2 which is currently making the rounds.

The new arc is bound to deliver more action than ever before as the team will want to end this in the best possible way. The big question is, what are you expecting to see from the new arc when it comes to fruition? Let us know in the comments.