Here Is The First 10 Minutes Of The Next SHIN EVANGELION Movie

The latest Shin Evangelion movie is slated for the year 2020, but right now fans watch the first 10 minutes of the movie before the title card.

Shin Evangelion is one of the most hotly anticipated anime films in a long while. If you've been waiting patiently to get your eyes on this movie, well, how about watching the first 10 minutes before watching the rest at the cinema?

Yes, that's right, the first 10 minutes are here, but bear in mind it comes with French subtitles instead of English, so that could be an issue for many fans. Furthermore, the video was filmed offscreen, therefore, the quality might not be up to scratch.

The video is available right here, but be sure to fast forward to the 52nd minute to see a recap of the first three movies, then tune into the 10 minutes in question.

Now, we understand the video was also streamed at the Anime Expo 2019, but not only that, the video is the scene before the title card. We won't go in and spoil the scene, so watch it for yourself to determine if the movie is worth your time.



For those who are interested, Shin Evangelion is set o launch in Japan come 2020.