 Here Is Your First Look At CITY HUNTER'S Live-Action Take
Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Here Is Your First Look At CITY HUNTER'S Live-Action Take

Here Is Your First Look At CITY HUNTER'S Live-Action Take

Nicky Larson is back in these new photos from the upcoming live-action take on City Hunter. We have promotional images and set photos, check them out!

MemoAcebo | 8/22/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Twitter
City Hunter took a long break from regular prommaing but it's making a strong comeback. Not only is the anime coming back but it is also bringing a live-action version with it! Here is the first look straight from Twitter.



Philippe Lacheau will be directing and starring in the film, which is being targeted as an "action-comedy". The movie has a release date of next spring, so fans will have to wait a bit more.



Japan is giving City Hunter a new anime film with Kenji Kodama as the director. That movie will release on February 8.

city hunter nicky larson


City Hunter anime synopsis:

Ryo Saeba works the streets of Tokyo as the City Hunter. He's a "sweeper" and with his sidekick Kaori Makimura, he keeps the city clean. People hire the City Hunter to solve their dangerous problems, which he does with a Colt Python. When Ryo's not working on a case, he's working on getting the ladies, and Kaori must keep him in check with her trusty 10 kg hammer. 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...