Here Is Your First Look At CITY HUNTER'S Live-Action Take

Nicky Larson is back in these new photos from the upcoming live-action take on City Hunter. We have promotional images and set photos, check them out!

City Hunter took a long break from regular prommaing but it's making a strong comeback. Not only is the anime coming back but it is also bringing a live-action version with it! Here is the first look straight from Twitter.

Philippe Lacheau will be directing and starring in the film, which is being targeted as an "action-comedy". The movie has a release date of next spring, so fans will have to wait a bit more.



Japan is giving City Hunter a new anime film with Kenji Kodama as the director. That movie will release on February 8.