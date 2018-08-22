Here Is Your First Look At CITY HUNTER'S Live-Action Take
City Hunter took a long break from regular prommaing but it's making a strong comeback. Not only is the anime coming back but it is also bringing a live-action version with it! Here is the first look straight from Twitter.
Nicky Larson is back in these new photos from the upcoming live-action take on City Hunter. We have promotional images and set photos, check them out!
Philippe Lacheau will be directing and starring in the film, which is being targeted as an "action-comedy". The movie has a release date of next spring, so fans will have to wait a bit more.
Japan is giving City Hunter a new anime film with Kenji Kodama as the director. That movie will release on February 8.
City Hunter anime synopsis:
Ryo Saeba works the streets of Tokyo as the City Hunter. He's a "sweeper" and with his sidekick Kaori Makimura, he keeps the city clean. People hire the City Hunter to solve their dangerous problems, which he does with a Colt Python. When Ryo's not working on a case, he's working on getting the ladies, and Kaori must keep him in check with her trusty 10 kg hammer.
