HERO WITHOUT A CLASS: WHO EVEN NEEDS SKILLS?! Anime Will Premiere In 2025

The upcoming anime adaptation of Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (Mushoku no Eiyū: Betsu ni Skill Nanka Iranakattan da ga), written by Shichio Kuzu and illustrated by Yumehito Ueda, has officially revealed its lead cast, key staff, teaser visual, and announced a 2025 release window.

Kenshō Ono (best known for voicing Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) will voice the protagonist Arel (Aller), a young man born into a world where everyone receives a class and skills at age ten except for him. Despite this, he refuses to give up, pushing himself through sheer determination. Ono shared his thoughts on playing Arel and enjoying reading the manga:

"In a world where you are given a job and skills when you turn 10, Aller is unemployed! It would not be surprising if he were in despair, but he overcomes this situation with hard work, and I found him so charming that I ended up reading the original manga in one go. I will do my best to portray his charm in the anime! Please look forward to the broadcast."



The anime will be produced by Studio A-Cat, with a strong team helping bring the story to life:

Director: Kaoru Yabana (The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human, I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills)

Series Composition/Script Supervisor: Chabo Higurashi (Memories Off 3.5, AMAZING STRANGER)

Sound Director: Hiroto Morishita

Music Composer: Kento Asahina

One Peace Books, which publishes the manga adaptation in English, describes the story:

In a world where every child receives a Class and Skills at the age of ten, the revelation shapes the course of their entire life. Arel, son of the legendary Sword Princess Farah and Archmage Leon, is expected to inherit great power. But when his moment comes… he receives no class at all. With no magic, no abilities, and no special title, Arel should be destined for failure. Instead, he refuses to accept defeat, relying on relentless training, intelligence, and strategy to carve his own path as an entirely new kind of hero.



The original novel series first debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou (Let’s Be Novelists!) platform in November 2017. Earth Star Entertainment picked up the series for print, publishing the first volume in July 2018 and releasing the fourth volume in June 2019. The manga adaptation, illustrated by Akio Nanae, launched in Comic Earth Star in November 2018 and has seen consistent success. The eighth compiled volume was released in June 2024, with the ninth volume set to ship on Wednesday. One Peace Books began publishing the English version in October 2024.



With a compelling underdog story, a talented production team, and a growing fanbase, Hero Without a Class is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the 2025 anime lineup. Hopefully we can expect more reveals at AnimeJapan 2025 or in the next few months.

Have you read this series or heard of it before? Will this be a show to add to the list? Let us know what you think about the upcoming anime adaptation! And as always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!