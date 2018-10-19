HINOMARU SUMO Anime Series Reveals Additional Voice Cast

Studio Gonzo's shonen anime series, Hinomaru Sumo, will be getting additional voice actors soon. The series has been airing since October 5, 2018 and has a total of 24 episodes listed for its first season. Nihon Ad Systems, Pony Canyon, Shueisha, BS11, Jinnan Studio and CA-Cygames Anime Fund produce it.



The voice actors joining are: Ryouta Takeuchi as Tennouji Shidou, Toshiki Masuda as kanou Akihira, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Hikage Tenma and Kazuhiko Inoue as Shunkai. The image below has the characters' official looks for the show as well as some headshots from the actors.



Kounosuke Uda and Yasutaka Yamamoto are credited as directors, James Shimoji produces the music and Kawada is the original creator. The opening theme is FIRE GROUND by Official HIgeda-dism and the ending theme is Hiizuru Basho by Omedetai Atama de Naniyori.



Kawada publishes the Hinomaru Zumô manga in the pages of the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine since May 2014. Currently this story is focused on the world of sumo wrestling and has a total of 21 compilation volumes.