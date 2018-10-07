HUNTER X HUNTER Is Getting A Whopping 60-Hour Marathon This Weekend

It has been announced that Japan will be receiving a 60 hour satellite TV marathon of every single Hunter X Hunter episode. Hit the jump to check out the full details!

It has been announced that over this weekend Hunter X Hunter fans will be treated to a 60 hour satellite TV marathon that will include every single Hunter X Hunter episode. The marathon will run the episodes back-to-back for a total of 60 hours and 148 episodes. It will go all the way through the Hunter Exam arc to the Election arc.



The marathon will be going down this weekend, which is on July 14th to July 16th. For fans who are not familiar with Hunter X Hunter, check out the official Hunter X Hunter trailer down below!







What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a Hunter X Hunter fan? Which character is your favorite in the show? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below!

