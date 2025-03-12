I'M THE EVIL LORD OF AN INTERGALATIC EMPIRE! Anime Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Release

The upcoming anime adaptation of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu! In Japanese) has dropped a brand-new promotional video, main visual, and additional cast members. Alongside the updates, the trailer previews the opening theme song, "Uchū-teki Mystery", performed by the four-member idol group Saishū Mirai Shōjo. Check out the promo video below:



A newly announced voice cast addition is Toshiya Miyata, who will voice Liam in his previous life. Before his rebirth, Liam was a hardworking employee at an exploitative company, enduring relentless bullying from his superiors. He sacrificed everything for the sake of his beloved wife and daughter, only to be met with betrayal.

Check out the main promotional art for the anime below:

The main voice cast lineup includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Liam

Reina Ueda as Amagi

Takehito Koyasu as Guide

Ayana Taketatsu as Nias Carlin

Mikako Komatsu as Christiana Leta Rosebreia

Kaori Maeda as Young Liam Sera Banfield

Shinichirō Miki as Yasushi

Yōji Ueda as Brian Beaumont

Tetsu Inada as Goaz



The anime is set to premiere on April 5th 2025 at 26:00 (effectively April 6th at 2:00 AM JST) as part of the "Animazing" programming block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other channels. Streaming in Japan will also begin on ABEMA and d Anime Store on the same date.



The anime is being produced by Quad, featuring a talented and creative staff:

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa (High School DxD, Senran Kagura)

Series Composition & Script Supervision: Katsuhiko Takayama (Alderamin on the Sky, Mirai Nikki)

Character Design/Chief Animation Directors: Kazuya Morimae, Masahiko Suzuki, Ayako Karatani, Keita Hagio

Mechanical Design: Masahiro Yamane, Tsukasa Kotobuki, Yasuhiro Moriki, Kazuma Akagi

Battleship Design: Tetsuya Watanabe

Key Animator: Tōru Yoshida

Art Director: Takuji Jizōmoto

Background Artist: Makoto Shiraishi

Color Key Artist: Hitomi Ikeda

Director of Photography: Hideki Imaizumi

3DCG Director: Tetsuya Watanabe

Editing: Jun’ichi Masunaga

Sound Director: Ryōsuke Naya

Music Composers: Yūsuke Seo, Shun Narita

Sound Production: PONY CANYON

Theme Songs and Music

Opening Theme: "Uchū-teki Mystery" by Saishū Mirai Shōjo

Ending Theme: "Nantonaku" by Nagi Fujisaki

In his past life, Liam was a kind, responsible man, only to be betrayed and left in debt. After being reincarnated into an interstellar empire as an aristocrat, he makes a bold decision—to embrace villainy. Determined to live selfishly and crush those beneath him, Liam plans to become a tyrannical ruler. However, his actions somehow result in peace, prosperity, and widespread admiration. Instead of being feared, he is celebrated as a heroic leader, despite his efforts to be the ultimate villain.

Seven Seas Entertainment, which publishes the English version of the novels, describes the story:



The original novel series by Yomu Mishima first appeared on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in August 2018, before being picked up by Overlap for print in July 2020 with artwork by Nadare Takamine. A manga adaptation by Kai Nadashima is also available, with Seven Seas Entertainment releasing it in English. Additionally, a spinoff light novel series, I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire!, debuted in December 2022, with a manga adaptation launching in July 2023 on Comic Gardo.

What are your thoughts on the promo video? Will you be adding this one to the watchlist? Let us know your thoughts in the usual box below! Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!