I'M THE EVIL LORD OF AN INTERGALATIC EMPIRE! Anime Drops New Trailer Ahead Of Release

The upcoming anime adaptation of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu! In Japanese) has dropped a brand-new promotional video, main visual, and additional cast members. Alongside the updates, the trailer previews the opening theme song, "Uchū-teki Mystery", performed by the four-member idol group Saishū Mirai Shōjo. Check out the promo video below:
A newly announced voice cast addition is Toshiya Miyata, who will voice Liam in his previous life. Before his rebirth, Liam was a hardworking employee at an exploitative company, enduring relentless bullying from his superiors. He sacrificed everything for the sake of his beloved wife and daughter, only to be met with betrayal.
Check out the main promotional art for the anime below:
The main voice cast lineup includes:
- Natsuki Hanae as Liam
- Reina Ueda as Amagi
- Takehito Koyasu as Guide
- Ayana Taketatsu as Nias Carlin
- Mikako Komatsu as Christiana Leta Rosebreia
- Kaori Maeda as Young Liam Sera Banfield
- Shinichirō Miki as Yasushi
- Yōji Ueda as Brian Beaumont
- Tetsu Inada as Goaz
The anime is set to premiere on April 5th 2025 at 26:00 (effectively April 6th at 2:00 AM JST) as part of the "Animazing" programming block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other channels. Streaming in Japan will also begin on ABEMA and d Anime Store on the same date.
The anime is being produced by Quad, featuring a talented and creative staff:
Seven Seas Entertainment
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa (High School DxD, Senran Kagura)
- Series Composition & Script Supervision: Katsuhiko Takayama (Alderamin on the Sky, Mirai Nikki)
- Character Design/Chief Animation Directors: Kazuya Morimae, Masahiko Suzuki, Ayako Karatani, Keita Hagio
- Mechanical Design: Masahiro Yamane, Tsukasa Kotobuki, Yasuhiro Moriki, Kazuma Akagi
- Battleship Design: Tetsuya Watanabe
- Key Animator: Tōru Yoshida
- Art Director: Takuji Jizōmoto
- Background Artist: Makoto Shiraishi
- Color Key Artist: Hitomi Ikeda
- Director of Photography: Hideki Imaizumi
- 3DCG Director: Tetsuya Watanabe
- Editing: Jun’ichi Masunaga
- Sound Director: Ryōsuke Naya
- Music Composers: Yūsuke Seo, Shun Narita
- Sound Production: PONY CANYON
- Theme Songs and Music
- Opening Theme: "Uchū-teki Mystery" by Saishū Mirai Shōjo
- Ending Theme: "Nantonaku" by Nagi Fujisaki
, which publishes the English version of the novels, describes the story:
In his past life, Liam was a kind, responsible man, only to be betrayed and left in debt. After being reincarnated into an interstellar empire as an aristocrat, he makes a bold decision—to embrace villainy.
Determined to live selfishly and crush those beneath him, Liam plans to become a tyrannical ruler. However, his actions somehow result in peace, prosperity, and widespread admiration. Instead of being feared, he is celebrated as a heroic leader, despite his efforts to be the ultimate villain.
The original novel series by Yomu Mishima first appeared on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in August 2018, before being picked up by Overlap for print in July 2020 with artwork by Nadare Takamine. A manga adaptation by Kai Nadashima is also available, with Seven Seas Entertainment releasing it in English. Additionally, a spinoff light novel series, I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire!, debuted in December 2022, with a manga adaptation launching in July 2023 on Comic Gardo.
What are your thoughts on the promo video? Will you be adding this one to the watchlist? Let us know your thoughts in the usual box below! Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!