Incredible Fan-Made Video Imagines THE WITCHER's Geralt Of Rivia With The Aesthetic Of SAMURAI JACK

An amazing, new video by the YouTube animation channel "mashed" visualises The Witcher's protagonist taking on a griffin with the aesthetic of the beloved Samurai Jack series. Hit the jump to check it out.

A massive twelve years after the fourth season; last year saw the renewal of Samurai Jack - an American action-adventure animated television series created by Genndy Tartakovsky for Cartoon Network. The series follows "Jack", an unnamed Japanese samurai sent through time to a dystopian future ruled by the tyrannical shape-shifting demon "Aku." Jack quests to travel back in time and defeat Aku before he can take over the world. Ever wondered what would happen ifgame series were to crossover with popular animated series? Well, wonder no longer as the YouTube channelhas taken it upon themselves to combine the two.A massive twelve years after the fourth season; last year saw the renewal of- an American action-adventure animated television series created by Genndy Tartakovsky for Cartoon Network. The series follows "Jack", an unnamed Japanese samurai sent through time to a dystopian future ruled by the tyrannical shape-shifting demon "Aku." Jack quests to travel back in time and defeat Aku before he can take over the world.



The video's description reads:



Geralt faces up to a Griffin. Armed with only his blade and his wits, will he come out of the hunt alive. Samurai Witcher is a reimagining of The Witcher in a Samurai Jack style. Samurai Jack was created by Genndy Tartakovsky and is renowned for its award-winning animation.



Check out the awesome crossover below:





Here are the incredible artists behind the video:

Executive Producer Tom Jenkins

Written, Produced and Sound Designed by Jason Dewey

Directed by Jason Dewey and Liam McKeown

Animated by Liam McKeown

Backgrounds by Tobi Knitt

Music by Alex Walker Smith Their channel is described as such:



Do you like sweet cartoons? Comedy? Video games? Then you've come to the right place! Mashed collaborates with awesome creators to bring you a weekly dose of animated video game comedy. You'll get everything from parodies and razor sharp funny reviews to fictional videogames and music.