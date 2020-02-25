INFINITE DENDROGRAM TV Anime To Resume Later This Week After Coronavirus Delay
Infinite Dendrogram, Studio NAZ's TV anime adaptation of the Japanese light novel series written by Sakon Kaidō and illustrated by Taiki was delayed last week due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The seventh episode of the Infinite Dendrogram TV anime was orignally slated to air in Japan on February 20 but it was revealed that it would be delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus. Funimation is simulcasting the series as it airs in Japan.
Earlier today, it was announced that the TV anime would resume airing, with the 7th episode slated for release on February 27. What's interesting is that the majority of the coronoavrius cases are in China which seems to indicate that much of the animation work by NAZ on Infinite Dendrogram is being outsourced to Chinese freelancers. With more cases being reported each day, it will be interesting to see whether another delay occurs and how the series will wrap up before heading into the Spring anime season. It's possible that the final episode(s) may never air on Japanese TV.
Infinite Dendrogram is confirmed for a 13-episode run.
In the year 2043, Infinite Dendrogram, the world's first successful full-dive VRMMO was released. In addition to its ability to perfectly simulate the five senses, along with its many other amazing features, the game promised to offer players a world full of infinite possibilities. Nearly two years later, soon-to-be college freshman, Reiji Mukudori, is finally able to buy a copy of the game and start playing. With some help from his experienced older brother, Shu, and his partner Embryo, Reiji embarks on an adventure into the world of Infinite Dendrogram. Just what will he discover and encounter in this game world known for its incredible realism and infinite possibilities?
