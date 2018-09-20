INGRESS THE ANIMATION Gets A New Promotional Video
+Ultra's YouTube channel has uploaded a promotional video for the upcoming anime, Ingress The Animation. Fuji TV and NIANTIC are in charge of producing this series.
Studio Craftar's upcoming action game mystery sci-fi anime, Ingress The Animation, has released a promotional video showcasing various moments from the first season. Check out the video and the casting.
Yuhei Sakuragi is directing and screenplay is done by Tsukishima/akasaka wound. The series will be out on Netflix on October 18th.
Japanese Networks broadcasting the anime: Kansai, Tokai, TV West Japan, Hokkaido Bunka Broadcasting and BS Fuji. The music is done by kawai Heidihiro while the character design is up to Honda Yu.
Kobayashimaru is the animation director and Tatsuya Nomura is the photography director. Crafter is in charge of the animation production.
The voice cast is the following:
Yoshiki Nakajima as Makoto Minorikawa
Ren Ueda as Sarah Coppola
Shigeo Kiyama as Jack Norman
Aragaki Turuke as Christopher Brandt
Kosuke Toriumi as Liu Tianhua
Kentaro Tone as Kunikida Takanori
Keisuke Sasaki as Hank · Johnson
Emma Ogata as ADA
No other background information has been given, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.
A project was launched where scientists discovered a mysterious substance that can interface directly with the human brain. This substance, called "Exotic Matter (XM)," has existed since ancient times, influencing human minds and the progress of humanity. In the wake of this discovery, a battle of powerful nations and corporate giants has been unleashed. Organizations across the globe have embarked on a secret race to exploit XM. It represents both an opportunity and a threat to humanity. Two Factions seeks to control the XM. The Enlightened view XM's power as a gift that enhances human experience and discovery. The Resistance sees XM as a hostile takeover of the human mind, choosing technology as humanity's best path forward. XM, and the mystery behind it lie at the center of this battle for the fate of humanity.
2018—Now, a new struggle is about to unfold in Tokyo and across the globe. Dangerous and powerful forces seeking to exploit the potential of XM will collide. This groundbreaking project will mark the beginning of an epic augmented-reality experience combining the three elements of animation, location-based gaming, and the real world.
