INGRESS THE ANIMATION Gets A New Promotional Video

+Ultra's YouTube channel has uploaded a promotional video for the upcoming anime, Ingress The Animation. Fuji TV and NIANTIC are in charge of producing this series.



Yuhei Sakuragi is directing and screenplay is done by Tsukishima/akasaka wound. The series will be out on Netflix on October 18th.



Japanese Networks broadcasting the anime: Kansai, Tokai, TV West Japan, Hokkaido Bunka Broadcasting and BS Fuji. The music is done by kawai Heidihiro while the character design is up to Honda Yu.



Kobayashimaru is the animation director and Tatsuya Nomura is the photography director. Crafter is in charge of the animation production.



The voice cast is the following:

Yoshiki Nakajima as Makoto Minorikawa

Ren Ueda as Sarah Coppola

Shigeo Kiyama as Jack Norman

Aragaki Turuke as Christopher Brandt

Kosuke Toriumi as Liu Tianhua

Kentaro Tone as Kunikida Takanori

Keisuke Sasaki as Hank · Johnson

Emma Ogata as ADA

No other background information has been given, as soon as more details pop up, we will let you know.