IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Releases New Trailer For Delayed Finale Episode

Earlier this week, the staff for Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series have released a new promo trailer for the delayed episodes and finale of It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? 5th season and 15th episode. The trailer previews the finale for the "Faction War" story arc that happens on episode 15. Luckily for fans, episode 15 will be making its debut on Wednesday on either the Abema Premium streaming service or HIDIVE. Check out the trailer below:

For those unfamiliar with the scheduling setbacks this show has had, this season experienced several delays. Episode 9 was originally set to air on November 29th but was pushed to December 5th. Later, Episode 12, initially scheduled for December 20th, faced production-related delays, ultimately pushing its release to early spring 2025. HIDIVE began streaming Episodes 12 and 13 on February 7th, followed by Episode 14 on February 26th. Now, after much anticipation, Episode 15 will be arriving tomorrow on March 5th.

The 5th season has some familiar names returning for their staff members, including director Hideki Tachibana and studio J.C. Staff. The series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane, character designer Shigeki Kimoto, composer Keiji Inai, production company EGG FIRM, art director Yūki Kobayashi, background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki), color designer Tomomi Andō, sound director Jin Aketagawa, editor Kentarō Tsubone, and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo. For the 5th season the opening song is performed by the group called GRe4N BOYZ. The song is titled "Shonen" (Youth). While the ending song is performed by Sajou no hana group. The song is titled "Hydrate." The official name for the 5th season of the show is actually called Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc in English)

If you are not familiar with the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime franchise, here is a quick look at its premise and a trailer to watch for season one to give you a small taste of what the show has to offer.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Synopsis: The story follows the adventures of Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old rookie adventurer and sole member of the Hestia Familia. He looks up to Ais Wallenstein, a famous and powerful swordswoman of the Loki Familia, and vows to become as strong as her following a chance encounter where she saves his life from a powerful monster. He ends up unknowingly developing a special ability known as "Liaris Freese", granting him a rapid growth in strength as a result of his feelings. As Bell goes on adventures in his quest to become stronger, he ends up catching the attention of many others in the series, alongside the romantic affections of other girls, deities, and mortals alike, most notably Hestia herself, but he never reciprocates any of them whatsoever as he only has feelings for Ais.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Is this show already on your watch list? If not, are you going to be adding it to your list of shows to watch? Let us know your thoughts and current favorite anime shows in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!