ISEKAI CHEAT MAGICIAN TV Anime Adaptation Announced
The isekai anime train is a runaway juggernaut that's showing no signs of slowing down.
Platonic high school friends Taichi and Rin are transported to a world of swords and magic in this upcoming isekai anime. But there's a small twist that sets this isekai tale apart...
Uchida Takeru's fantasy light novel series, Isekai Cheat Majutsushi, is the latest series slated for an anime adaptation, as revealed in the previous issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Shonen Ace manga magazine. The next issue, which will be released on April 26, will announce the anime's premiere date.
Check out a short, 15-second teaser/announcement trailer below.
Takeru's isekai light novel series is fairly straightforward, except for the fact that it features two protagonists, a female and male, who are strictly platonic friends. The other twist is that the two high schoolers soon discover that they weren't the only citizens of Japan transported to this strange, new world.
