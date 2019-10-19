I'VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL Gets Anime Adaptation

After living a painful life as an office worker, Azusa ended her short life by dying from overworking. So when she found herself reincarnated as an undying, unaging witch in a new world, she vows to spend her days stress free and as pleasantly as possible. She ekes out a living by hunting down the easiest targets - the slimes! But after centuries of doing this simple job, she's ended up with insane powers...how will she maintain her low key life now?!