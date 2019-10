I'VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL Gets Anime Adaptation

The light novel series written by Kisetsu Morita, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, has announced its anime adaptation. The series is an Isekai fantasy work that has been running since January 14, 2017 with 10 volumes out right now.The basics of the story has the main character, Azusa, killing and killing slimes over and over again and gaining coins in the process. It turns out that these coins are pretty high value items, thus Azusa becomes "Maxed Out". The author writes the Isekai series with a touch of comedy that is pretty common in Isekai genres., we also have some official character pictures from the anime adaptation., there is no information on cast or staff for the anime adaptation yet. However, as soon as more information on the people behind the project comes up we will let you know., you can find up to 5 volumes in the official English publisher's (Yen Press) site. Let us know in the comments below if this series is something you are looking forward to!