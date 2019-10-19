I'VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL Gets Anime Adaptation
The light novel series written by Kisetsu Morita, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, has announced its anime adaptation. The series is an Isekai fantasy work that has been running since January 14, 2017 with 10 volumes out right now.
The basics of the story has the main character, Azusa, killing and killing slimes over and over again and gaining coins in the process. It turns out that these coins are pretty high value items, thus Azusa becomes "Maxed Out". The author writes the Isekai series with a touch of comedy that is pretty common in Isekai genres.
Thanks to Comic Natalie, we also have some official character pictures from the anime adaptation. As Crunchyroll also reports, there is no information on cast or staff for the anime adaptation yet. However, as soon as more information on the people behind the project comes up we will let you know.
For those of you that want to check out the series, you can find up to 5 volumes in the official English publisher's (Yen Press) site. Let us know in the comments below if this series is something you are looking forward to!
After living a painful life as an office worker, Azusa ended her short life by dying from overworking. So when she found herself reincarnated as an undying, unaging witch in a new world, she vows to spend her days stress free and as pleasantly as possible. She ekes out a living by hunting down the easiest targets - the slimes! But after centuries of doing this simple job, she's ended up with insane powers...how will she maintain her low key life now?!
