Japan Box Office: WEATHERING WITH YOU Top Anime Film Last Weekend In Its 10th Week Of Release
Dspite being released almost 3 months ago in Japan, Your Name director Makoto Shinkai's latest masterpiece, Weathering With You is still going strong in Japan, earning the equivalent of $1.396M USD which was good enough for a 4th place finish. Back in August, the film was selected as Japan’s contender for the International Feature Film Awards at the next Oscars awards ceremony.
Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You continues to hold strong at the Japanese box office while the live-action adaptation of Kaguya-sama: Love is War also performed admirably.
In its third week of release, the live-action adaptation of Aka Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War earned $1.629M USD for a second place finish. The ongoing seinen manga series has released 15 volumes to date and received a 12-episode TV anim adaptation from A-1 Pictures last January. The anime covered the first 23 chapters of the manga but skipped Chapters 2-4, 13,15, and 21 leaving most manga readers to advocate starting from the beginning if you're looking to continue from where the anime left off.
Also of note is the anime film, Hello World from SAO director Tomohiko Ito and Studio Graphinica. In its first week of release, the film was able to secure a 6th place finish.
Ranking Movie Title Weeks Since Release
-
Kioku ni Gozaimasen (Weeks: 02)
-
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Weeks: 03)
-
Ad Astra (Weeks: 01)
-
Weathering With You (Weeks: 10)
-
Ningen Shikkaku (Weeks: 02)
-
Hello World (Weeks: 01)
-
Ossan's Love: Love or Dead (Weeks: 05)
-
The Lion King (Weeks: 07)
-
Mienai Mokugekisha (Weeks: 01)
-
Annabelle Comes Home (Weeks: 01)
