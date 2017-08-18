Japan's Live-Action JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE: DIAMOND IS UNBREAKABLE CHAPTER 1 Releases First 13 Minutes

ABOUT JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE

, the film will jump straigh to the fourth arc of the manga series, bypassing several protagonists of the Joestar bloodline and the series' initial use of Hamon/Ripple supernatural abilities.

Takashi Miike directs the manga adaptation that features Kento Yamazaki as Jōsuke, Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi, Nana Komatsu as Yukako, Masaki Okada as Keichō, Takayuki Yamada as Angelo and Yusuke Iseya as Jōtarō Kūjō.

The film opens in Japn on August 4

To date, there have been over 100 volumes of the manga released, which have been broken down into 8 parts: