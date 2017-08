Japan's Live-Action JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE: DIAMOND IS UNBREAKABLE CHAPTER 1 Releases First 13 Minutes

Before WB Japan's live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure film adaptation was released in theaters, manga creator Hirohiko Araki admitted that he was a bit nervous about how the film would turn out.Well, the first 13 minutes have officially been released by WB Japan, approximately 2 weeks after the film's release on August 4. The footage actually looks pretty solid so perhaps Araki-sensei had nothing to worry about? Take a look below and let us know if you agree. Hopefully the film will receive a limited run in North American theaters before the year is out.

ABOUT JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE

, the film will jump straigh to the fourth arc of the manga series, bypassing several protagonists of the Joestar bloodline and the series' initial use of Hamon/Ripple supernatural abilities.

Takashi Miike directs the manga adaptation that features Kento Yamazaki as Jōsuke, Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi, Nana Komatsu as Yukako, Masaki Okada as Keichō, Takayuki Yamada as Angelo and Yusuke Iseya as Jōtarō Kūjō.

The film opens in Japn on August 4

To date, there have been over 100 volumes of the manga released, which have been broken down into 8 parts: