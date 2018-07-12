JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 5 GOLDEN WIND Reveals The Antagonist Cast

Studio David Production's action adventure shonen anime, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , has revealed the voice actors for the antagonists of the show. Here are the details.

Antagonist Cast

Shinshu Fuji as Risotto Nero

Jun Fukushima as Formaggio

Ken Narita as Illuso

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Prosciutoo

Subaru Kimura as Pesci

Junji Majima as Melone

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ghiaccio

Golden Wind is produced by Warner Bros. and Shueisha. Viz Media holds the license. The series is currently airing on Saturdays at these TV networks: TOKYO MX, BS11 and Abema TV, their broadcasting time may change. Naokatsu Tsuda, Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are credited as directors. Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound.

The opening theme is Fighting Gold by Coda and the ending theme is "Freek'n You" by Jodeci. Here is the main cast:

Cast

Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna

Yuuichi Nakamura as Bruno Buccellati

Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista

Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghriga

Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo

Juichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio

Sayaka Senbongi as Trish Una

The manga series of the same name that inspired this anime ran from November 28, 1995 to March 23, 1999 and has 155 chapters with 17 volumes in total. Hirohiko Araki wrote the story and illustrated the book with serialization from Shounen Jump (Weekly).