Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Vento Aureo Anime Adaption Releasing Fall 2018!

It’s me, the fifth part!!! At special Jojo press conference at National Art Center in Tokyo, author/series creator Hirohiko Araki very casually dropped that Part 5: Vento Aureo (Golden Wind) will be broadcasted in Fall 2018 anime season. David Production is still the studio working on this adaption along with a majority of the staff from Part 4: Daiyamondo waVento Aureo is the fifth part of the series which follows Giorno Giovanna, who wishes to become the most powerful gangster with his friends. The story takes place in Italy and is two years after Diamond Unbreakable.The manga of Vento Aureo has not been translated officially to English, the perfect chance for fans to enjoy it correctly translated. Vento Aureo was published in Weekly Shonen Jump from 20th November 1995 to 5th April 1999. The first part of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Phantom Blood, premiered back in 1986 with it getting adapted for TV by David Production in 2012. The fourth part, Diamond Unbreakable, was broadcasted from Spring 2016 anime season to the end of Winter 2016 with a total of thirty-nine episodes.Quick Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure synopsis: