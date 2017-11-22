JUNI ITO "COLLECTION" Horror Anime Series Casts Hikaru Midorikawa, Mami Koyama, Rie Suegara
Director and character designer Shinobu Tagashira illustrated the key visual down below. It shows six characters from Ito's works: Fuchi ("Fashion Model"), Tohru Oshikiri ("Oshikiri Idan"), Tomie (Tomie series), Sōichi ("Sōichi" series), Handsome Man at the Crossroads ("Shibito no Koiwazurai"), and Yūko ("Namekuji Shōjo").
The official website for Junji Ito "Collection", the television anime of the manga by famed horror author Junji Ito, revealed three more cast members for the series.
Hikaru Midorikawa as Handsome Man at the Crossroads (fifth from the left in the image below)
Mami Koyama as Fuchi (first from the left in the image below)
Rie Suegara as Tomie (third from the left in the image below)
Previously revealed cast members include:
Yuji Mitsuya as Sōichi (fourth from the left in the image above)
Hiro Shimono as Oshikiri (second from the left in the image above)
Kaori Nazuka as Yūko (sixth from the left in the image above)
Tagashira (Diabolik Lovers) is directing the anime and serving as the character designer at Studio DEEN. Kaoru Sawada (Diamond Daydreams) is writing the scripts. Hozumi Gōda (Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni Kai) is serving as sound director and Yuuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) is composing the music.
The anime will adapt stories from both the 11-volume Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection series and the Fragments of Horror book. The site will not reveal which stories will be adapted, so that viewers will be surprised, and noted that the characters in the key visual may or may not appear in the anime.
Satellite network WOWOW will premiere the anime on January 5 at 10:30 p.m. on its Anime Premium block. The anime will then debut on Tokyo MX on Sunday, January 7 at 10:00 p.m. Ito and Mitsuya will appear at an advance screening event for the anime in Tokyo on December 23.
