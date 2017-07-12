JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR Check The Latest Carnage Report For This Week's Episode

With 3 more contestants being eliminated from the competition this week, you have got to check out the official carnage report to get all the details after the jump!

In this week's carnage report for Funimation's English-dub of Juni Taisen: Zodiac War (which is a few episodes behind the simulcast sub that airs on Crunchyroll) , we have 3 contestants brutally eliminated in very fashionable ways. Our first contestant to be eliminated is Monkey, while trying to think one step ahead of Rabbit and be diplomatic to team up with him she is taken by suprise when Rabbit pulls an advanced move and catches her off guard with both blades going right into her chest.



In the second match up, we have Tiger vs Sheep. While Tiger is sitting there in a drunk, Sheep tries to take advantage of the moment to take her by surprise, only to be taken down by Tigers drunken fist. We then see Horse and Rat talking deep inside of Horse's hiding place inside of a building. Rat then warns Horse that he should probably leave before Snake's walking corpse finds him and kills him. Horse doubts Rat and stays hiding until he realizes that he can't breathe. Horse was burnt out by Snake's walking corpse and eliminated.



Here is the official carnage report for your viewing pleasure!







Juni Taisen: Zodiac War Synopsis: For one wish, they’ll risk it all. The time has come for the Twelve Tournament—held every twelve years. Twelve proud warriors, each baring a name from the Chinese zodiac, will prepare to fight in the bloody battle royale. The victor is granted a single wish, and they’ll do whatever it takes to earn it. Blood and tears will flow on this battlefield—who will be the lone survivor?



What are your thoughts on the video? Who do you wish would have died? Are you a fan of Juni Taisen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]