JURASSIC WORLD And KONG Writer Derek Connolly Signed On To Write A METAL GEAR SOLID Film

Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly has been hired to work on a script for a Hollywood adaptation of Hideo Kojima'sgames. Connolly previously worked with the project's director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, on Kong: Skull Island. Ghost in the Shell's (also Iron Man, Spider-Man, Blade) Avi Arad is producing.Created by Hideo Kojima, thevideo game first launched on PlayStation in 1998 and follows Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit.Connolly and Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow were discovered by Steven Spielberg following their breakout Sundance hit “Safety Not Guaranteed.”What are your thoughts on the news? Are you familiar with thefranchise? Have you played the games? Which game is your favorite? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!Here is the official trailer for one of the most recent games in the series,