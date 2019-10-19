KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR Season 2 Has Been Announced

The official Kaguya-Sama Twitter account has shared a promotional video announcing the development of a second season for the anime adaptation. The anime is adapting the manga written and drawn by Aka Akasaka.



The promotional video is pretty short at 50 seconds long and shows various scenes from the first season doing a recap of sorts. There is no new footage of the second season but it is indeed confirming that a second season is coming. The promotional picture shared has the four main characters pose: Kaguya, Chika, Shirogane and Ishigami.



Thanks to Crunchyroll we know that the scratched subtitle on the picture reads "The Geniuses' War of Love and Brains". As soon as more footage for the second season is revealed we will let you know.



You can read the Kaguya-Sama manga in Viz Media, its official English publisher or catch it in Weekly Young Jump, the official Japanese publisher. The manga has been running since May 19, 2015 and currently has 16 volumes out.

❤️アニメ第2期制作決定！🎊

「#かぐや様は告らせたい」特報＆ティザービジュアルを解禁！原作・赤坂アカ先生、四宮かぐや役・古賀葵さん、白銀御行役・古川慎さんからのコメントも到着しました！今後の情報も楽しみにしていてくださいね❣️

▼コメントはこちらから！https://t.co/DPsdIaj3sK#かぐや様 pic.twitter.com/f3VCNbrOOr — TVアニメ『かぐや様は告らせたい』公式＠第2期制作決定！ (@anime_kaguya) October 19, 2019



From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of "How to get the other to confess their love first." This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War can be found streaming in Crunchyroll and Funimation