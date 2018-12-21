KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Series 2nd Cour Reveals New Promotional Video

The official Twin Engine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35-minute promotional video for the upcoming second cour of action shonen anime series Karakuri Circus. The video has new scenes from the second half of the show, action battles with some of the main characters and gives fans looks at the big bads of the show.



Cast

Katsuhisa Houki as Ling Jianfong

Yoshino Najo as Ling Mingxia

Ayane Sakura as Fatima

Kenji Hamada as George LaRoche

Hiromichi Kogami as Rockenfield

Tomokazu Seki as Baiying

Toshio Furukawa as Baijin

Megumi Hayashibara as Francine.

Rikiya Koyama as Narumi Katou

Megumi Hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga

Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga and Jin Bai



The promotional video features the opening theme by KANA-BOON and the ending theme, which was not streamed here, will be performed by Memaisiren. The manga series was written and illustrated by Kazuhiro Fujita, Shogakukan published it from July 23, 1997 to June 14, 2006 in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine with 43 volumes in total.



The second cour of the show will begin on January 10, 2019. Masao Maruyama is producing the series, Satoshi Nishimura is the director and Yuuki Hayashi is producing music. The opening them is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme has not been revealed. The series is produced by Shogakukan and Twin Engine.

