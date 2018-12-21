KARAKURI CIRCUS Anime Series 2nd Cour Reveals New Promotional Video
The official Twin Engine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35-minute promotional video for the upcoming second cour of action shonen anime series Karakuri Circus. The video has new scenes from the second half of the show, action battles with some of the main characters and gives fans looks at the big bads of the show.
Studio VOLN's upcoming adventure mystery shonen anime series, Karakuri Circus, has revealed a new promotional video for its upcoming second cour. Here is more information.
Cast
Katsuhisa Houki as Ling Jianfong
Yoshino Najo as Ling Mingxia
Ayane Sakura as Fatima
Kenji Hamada as George LaRoche
Hiromichi Kogami as Rockenfield
Tomokazu Seki as Baiying
Toshio Furukawa as Baijin
Megumi Hayashibara as Francine.
Rikiya Koyama as Narumi Katou
Megumi Hayashibara as Shirogane Saiga
Chihiro Ueda as Masaru Saiga and Jin Bai
The promotional video features the opening theme by KANA-BOON and the ending theme, which was not streamed here, will be performed by Memaisiren. The manga series was written and illustrated by Kazuhiro Fujita, Shogakukan published it from July 23, 1997 to June 14, 2006 in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine with 43 volumes in total.
The second cour of the show will begin on January 10, 2019. Masao Maruyama is producing the series, Satoshi Nishimura is the director and Yuuki Hayashi is producing music. The opening them is Gekkou by BUMP OF CHICKEN and the ending theme has not been revealed. The series is produced by Shogakukan and Twin Engine.
The protagonist, Masaru, has just inherited a big fortune after the death of his father. However, people are trying to get their hands on it by any means necessary, even if it means killing him. Narumi helps Masaru from being kidnapped after fighting strange figures. He finds out that they're not humans, but wooden puppets with amazing strength. After a hard fight, Narumi is forced to admit that he's no opponent for them; and just when he starts to think that Masaru will be captured, Shirogane, Masaru's watcher arrives from France with a weapon, the puppet Arlequin. Here begins the story of Karakuri Circus.
Karakuri Circus' second cour begins on January 10
