KEMONO FRIENDS Director Tatsuki Announces New Anime Project
The below poster is reportedly being circulated around Comiket 93, revealing that Tatsuki and his 3-person independent studio, irodori, are working on a new project following their controversial removal from the surprise hit, Kemono Friends. The anime adaptation of Mine Yoshizaki's shonen manga and mobile game about anthropomorphic girls searching to discover what kind of animal their friend is was a surprise hit of the Spring 2017 season, selling lots of merchandise in Japan.
Following Kadokawa's decision to replace Tatsuki as the director of Kemono Friends season 2, it seems he has his next project already lined up.
Irodori worked with Studio Yaoyorozu to produce the first season, with Tatsuki directing and other members working as art director and animation director. It seems the drama all began with Yaoyorozu releasing a bonus, web-only episode after the 12-episode first season concluded. This greatly angered the publisher/distributor Kadokawa as they reportedly had no warning about the extra content and would have preferred that it be included in a blu-ray/DVD bundle. As a result, Tatsuki was fired and his art director and animation director decided to leave the project with him, in a show of support.
When Tatsuki revealed on Twitter that he'd been fired from the show, his post was re-Tweeted 188,000+ times, the show was the #1 trend on Twitter Japan for over 24 hours and Kadokawa's stock even took a hit.
Studio Irodori is reportedly passing out the below poster from their booth at Comiket 93. Not much is none about the project so fans are wondering just how close it is to actually being released. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for any further updates.
