KENGAN ASHURA TV Anime Adaptation Announced For 2018
Imagine if the leading corporations of the world decided their next business moves and acquisitions based on the outcome of unarmed combat between representative fighters. For instance, if Starbucks and Tim Hortons were both vying for prime real estate on a popular NYC corner. They'd decide who gets to open up shop by having their respective fighters duke it out in an arena.
Picture a world where the Apple, Starbucks and Nike's of the world decide business venture based on the outcome of gladiator style fights. That's the world of Kengan Ashura.
Kengan Ashura is the most popular title on the Ura Sunday web manga app, Manga ONE and has been for a long time. A fan contest to decide which Manga ONE title would receive a TV anime adaptation was actually held back in May 2015. Kengan Ashura was the runaway victor but details for the adaptation have been pretty much nonexistent ever since. However, that's about to change with the reveal of a 2018 release. Expect details on the studio, staff and season to follow shortly.
Yabako Sandrovich and artist Daromeon launched Kengan Ashura in Manga ONE back in 2012 to rave reviews. The 22nd volume of the series shipped this past October.
Since the Edo periods of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where winner takes all. Toki Taouma, nicknamed "Ashura", joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki.
