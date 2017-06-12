KENGAN ASHURA TV Anime Adaptation Announced For 2018

Picture a world where the Apple, Starbucks and Nike's of the world decide business venture based on the outcome of gladiator style fights. That's the world of Kengan Ashura .

Imagine if the leading corporations of the world decided their next business moves and acquisitions based on the outcome of unarmed combat between representative fighters. For instance, if Starbucks and Tim Hortons were both vying for prime real estate on a popular NYC corner. They'd decide who gets to open up shop by having their respective fighters duke it out in an arena.





Kengan

Ashura is the most popular title on the Ura Sunday web manga app, Manga ONE and has been for a long time. A fan contest to decide which Manga ONE title would receive a TV anime adaptation was actually held back in May 2015.

Kengan

Ashura was the runaway victor but details for the adaptation have been pretty much nonexistent ever since. However, that's about to change with the reveal of a 2018 release. Expect details on the studio, staff and season to follow shortly.

Yabako Sandrovich and artist Daromeon launched Kengan Ashura in Manga ONE back in 2012 to rave reviews. The 22nd volume of the series shipped this past October.