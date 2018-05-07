KILL LA KILL Debuts Its First Official Gameplay Trailer At Anime Expo; Set To Release Next Year
Arc System Works and Studio Trigger spontaneously announced a new Kill la Kill game last month and now, thanks to Anime Expo, we have our first look at its gameplay.
Arc System Works' recently announced Kill la Kill game recently revealed a brand new gameplay trailer which shows off the swift gameplay and fitting anime aesthetic. Hit the jump to check it out...
The game is currently set to release sometime in 2019 for both Playstation 4 and PC via Steam.
In the video below, we get a quick look at some cinematics as well as the sleek in-game action. Though the video quality certainly could be better - it being a crude recording from an attendee's phone - it doesn't detract from the cool trailer. Hopefully the gameplay trailer see an official release some time soon.
The game will be a 3D brawl featuring a plethora of characters. The anime aesthetic blends perfectly with the fast-paced action. Arc System Works has previously adapted anime series such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and BlazBlue into relatively popular games.
Kill la Kill is still within the early days of development, so we will most likely not get a full in-depth look until a later date - but based on this trailer it seems to be shaping up pretty well.
What do you think of the gameplay?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]