KILL LA KILL Debuts Its First Official Gameplay Trailer At Anime Expo; Set To Release Next Year

Arc System Works and Studio Trigger spontaneously announced a new Kill la Kill game last month and now, thanks to Anime Expo, we have our first look at its gameplay.



The game is currently set to release sometime in 2019 for both Playstation 4 and PC via Steam.



In the video below, we get a quick look at some cinematics as well as the sleek in-game action. Though the video quality certainly could be better - it being a crude recording from an attendee's phone - it doesn't detract from the cool trailer. Hopefully the gameplay trailer see an official release some time soon.





The game will be a 3D brawl featuring a plethora of characters. The anime aesthetic blends perfectly with the fast-paced action. Arc System Works has previously adapted anime series such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and BlazBlue into relatively popular games.



Kill la Kill is still within the early days of development, so we will most likely not get a full in-depth look until a later date - but based on this trailer it seems to be shaping up pretty well.



What do you think of the gameplay?